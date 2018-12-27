The Year in Review: 2018 in Memes

Russians tend to see humor in everything, so it’s no surprise that they’ve fully embraced meme culture to poke fun at the bizarre parts of life in Russia.

This year was no exception. Internet users created memes ranging from canonized footballers to born again journalists and, of course, Russia’s favorite meme persona: Elon Musk.

Take a look below at the funniest memes that Russians produced in 2018.

﻿When Elon Musk successfully launched a rocket toward Mars carrying a red Tesla in February, some saw it as a landmark moment for space exploration. Others, however, saw Russia’s status as a cosmic superpower evaporate before their eyes. In the battle for space supremacy, SpaceX has defeated Roscosmos. And what better way to digest that news than with a meme?

Your rocket vs. the rocket of your mother's friend's son.