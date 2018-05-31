After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

Many woke up on the morning of May 30 to the shocking news that dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko had been murdered outside his home in Kiev the night before.

However, l ess than 24 hours after his supposed death , it was discovered that Babchenko was alive and well and that his murder had been a sting operation set up by the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU). The revelation sent news teams scrambling, but more importantly, got Twitter to do what it does best: making memes.