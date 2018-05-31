After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Gunnar Leifsson / Facebook
Many woke up on the morning of May 30 to the shocking news that dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko had been murdered outside his home in Kiev the night before.
However, less than 24 hours after his supposed death, it was discovered that Babchenko was alive and well and that his murder had been a sting operation set up by the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU). The revelation sent news teams scrambling, but more importantly, got Twitter to do what it does best: making memes.
"Shalom, It was a special operation of the SBU!"
"Reaction of Journalists at ATR." (Where Babchenko works)
"Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!"
"Briefly about today:"
"In light of current events."
Nicholas II: "I'm alive, it was a special operation of the secret police."
Kurt Cobain: "I'm alive, it was a special operation of the FBI."
Dinosaurs: "I'm alive it was a special operation of God."