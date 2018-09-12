Zolotov vs. Navalny Showdown, in Memes

On Tuesday, the head of Russia's National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, challenged opposition politician Alexei Navalny to a fight over an anti-corruption video alleging state corruption.

“I’m simply challenging you to combat,” Zolotov said in the video message. “I promise to turn you into a juicy pounded steak in a few minutes.”

"Navalny vs. Zolotov. The 21st century versus 1937... a law-abiding citizen versus a thieving doormat."