Russian Social Media Laughs, Canonizes After Stunning World Cup Win

The outpouring of joy following Russia’s victory over Spain may have reminded the Kremlin of Soviet-era celebrations after World War II, but the age of social media gave the scenes a 21st-century makeover.

Russia defied the odds by beating Spain on Sunday to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, sending thousands of ecstatic Russians in the tournament host country to the streets, where they celebrated well into the night.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev gained the immediate status of national hero after making a crucial save with the tip of his toe during penalty shootouts.

In fact, Akinfeev’s foot was put on a pedestal within minutes of Russia’s victory, earning it the nickname “Foot of God” among Russian Twitter users.