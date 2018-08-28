Russian Internet Users Poke Fun at Putin's Latest Photo-op With Memes
lentach.media
Even President Vladimir Putin needs a vacation from time to time. His recent hiking getaway to Tuva, a region of Siberia, brought forth many photos that featured the world leader in his typical outdoorsy masculinity. This time, however, the shirt stayed on.
As always, the internet delivered with a plethora of Putin memes from the hike.
Here are some of our favorites.
Even Russia's most developed streets require Vova's sharp eye for bears on the loose.
Looks like the Russian leader may have found a new way to decompress after work!
"You know what the difference is between you and me? I make this look GOOD."
They do say that man is the most dangerous game.
Sources have still not confirmed whether President Putin prescribes to the hakuna matata philosophy of life.
The itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout... down came Putin and washed the spider out.
"I've got this, guys."
Coming soon to a theater near you.
"Can mountains pay taxes?"
Putin re-imagined as a character in the "Screaming Cowboy" music video meme.
