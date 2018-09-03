News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Pension protests

Thousands of people across Russia joined protests against government plans to raise the retirement age despite President Vladimir Putin’s recent promises to soften the unpopular measure.

Around 9,000 people gathered 2.5 kilometers from the Kremlin, according to the White Counter NGO that counts participants at rallies, but Moscow police put the numbers at 6,000.

Many carried the red flags and banners of the principal organizer of the protest, the Communist Party.

Zakharchenko killed

The leader of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region was killed in a blast at a cafe in Donetsk city.

President Vladimir Putin called the killing a “dastardly” act but did not accuse Ukraine. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it was treating the killing of Zakharchenko as an act of international terrorism.

Meanwhile, Zakharchenko’s funeral drew vast crowds over the weekend.

Cop killer

A police officer was killed in a shooting at Moscow’s Kurskaya metro station on Sunday night, setting of a nighttime manhunt after which a suspect was reportedly detained.

Pumping oil

Russia kept pumping oil near post-Soviet records in August as it reaped benefits from a deal with OPEC easing output caps and oil prices in rubles at an all-time high.

The nation extracted an average of 11.21 million barrels of crude per day last month, according to the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit data. The numbers show little change from volumes in July, when Russia’s output soared to just shy of a peak in 2016.