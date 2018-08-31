News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 31 2018 - 18:08
By Reuters

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, is believed to have been killed in an explosion in a cafe in the region's capital, Interfax news agency cited a source in the separatist administration as saying on Friday.

The Donetsk News Agency said in a statement on its website that Zakharchenko had been killed in an explosion in central Donetsk, citing the rebel leader's administration.

This story is being updated.

By Reuters

