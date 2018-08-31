Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
Valentin Sprinchak/TASS
The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, is believed to have been killed in an explosion in a cafe in the region's capital, Interfax news agency cited a source in the separatist administration as saying on Friday.
Read More
Alexander Zakharchenko: Kremlin Puppet or Symbol of Ukraine Uprising?
The Donetsk News Agency said in a statement on its website that Zakharchenko had been killed in an explosion in central Donetsk, citing the rebel leader's administration.
This story is being updated.
Latest news
News
Aug. 31 2018