Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, is believed to have been killed in an explosion in a cafe in the region's capital, Interfax news agency cited a source in the separatist administration as saying on Friday.

The Donetsk News Agency said in a statement on its website that Zakharchenko had been killed in an explosion in central Donetsk, citing the rebel leader's administration.

