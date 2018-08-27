News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 27 2018 - 11:08

Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival, In Pictures

Spasskaya Tower is an epic show staged against the monumental walls of the Kremlin.
The honorary escort to the Presidential Regiment rides during the festival.
During the festival, central Moscow become a great ‘battlefield’ of the bands from different countries.
The marching bands and performers fight for the attention of the audience.
Along with marching performances, the festival also includes pyrotechnical effects.
A key part of the festival is also a cultural exchange between Russia and countries from all around the world.
More than 140 groups from 40 countries have taken part in the festival since it was created.
Every year about 1,500 musicians, horse riders and other performers take part in the festival.
Each performance is accompanied by a laser show and is closed with a grandiose celebratory firework.
The Spasskaya Tower Festival takes over the  Red Square every summer. This year, it takes place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 2.  It is one of the capital's most spectacular events offering several music genres, military band parades and laser shows to audiences of all ages and nationalities.

