Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival, In Pictures
Spasskaya Tower is an epic show staged against the monumental walls of the Kremlin.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The honorary escort to the Presidential Regiment rides during the festival.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
During the festival, central Moscow become a great ‘battlefield’ of the bands from different countries.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The marching bands and performers fight for the attention of the audience.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Along with marching performances, the festival also includes pyrotechnical effects.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
A key part of the festival is also a cultural exchange between Russia and countries from all around the world.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
More than 140 groups from 40 countries have taken part in the festival since it was created.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Every year about 1,500 musicians, horse riders and other performers take part in the festival.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Each performance is accompanied by a laser show and is closed with a grandiose celebratory firework.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The Spasskaya Tower Festival takes over the Red Square every summer. This year, it takes place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 2. It is one of the capital's most spectacular events offering several music genres, military band parades and laser shows to audiences of all ages and nationalities.
