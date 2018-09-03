Tearful Mourners Bid Farewell to Separatist Leader Zakharchenko

The funeral in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk of a pro-Russian rebel leader killed in an explosion last week drew vast crowds of mourners on Sunday, Reuters footage from the breakaway region showed.

Alexander Zakharchenko was fatally injured in an explosion in a cafe in Donetsk on Friday. Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of his murder, while Kiev blamed his death on separatist infighting.

The official media outlet of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said 200,000 people had gathered for the funeral of Zakharchenko, the republic's leader since 2014. Reuters was unable to verify that figure.

Footage showed long queues of mourners, many carrying red carnations, lining up to pay their respects outside the city's main opera theater, where Zakharchenko's coffin stood.

"I am here because I really respected him. He did everything for the people ... A good person is gone," Anna, a member of the crowd, said through tears.

A woman who described herself as Zakharchenko's former neighbor, Natalya, was also crying.