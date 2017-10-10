Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago In Numbers: Bomb Hoaxes and Mass Evacuations Plague Russia
5 hours ago Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
6 hours ago Pro-FSB Spy Thriller Sees Fictional Navalny Killed
Russia
In Numbers: Bomb Hoaxes and Mass Evacuations Plague Russia
Business
Things Ain’t the Way They Used to Be
Russia
Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
Russia
Pro-FSB Spy Thriller Sees Fictional Navalny Killed
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation Detained

Oct 10, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 16:57

Director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation Detained

Oct 10, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 16:57
Roman Rubanov and Alexei Navalny / Navalny.com

Roman Rubanov, the director of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained outside his home on Tuesday morning, he wrote on Twitter.

The detention comes as Navalny himself is serving a 20-day jail term for repeated calls for nationwide demonstrations. His close ally Leonid Volkov, as well as regional campaign heads coordinating Navalny’s contentious presidential bid, have also been handed jail terms.

The warrant attached to Rubanov’s tweet states that he is wanted for missing a 10-day deadline to remove excerpts of a YouTube video that accuse billionaire Alisher Usmanov of bribery.

A Moscow court ruled on Aug. 11 that Navalny’s foundation was to remove the video clips containing allegations that Usmanov gave Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev an $83-million mansion. Navalny and his team have stressed that they would not remove the excerpts.

Rubanov added in a later tweet that the bailiff vowed to put Navalny behind bars for his failure to remove the allegations against Usmanov. The bailiff’s decision, he quotes her as saying, was “because I love Russia.”

Related
Opinion
Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution
Russia
Police Detain Navalny's Campaign Manager in St. Petersburg Ahead of Rally
Russia
Medvedev Claims Victory Over Navalny on Social Media and in ‘Real Life’
Russia
Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+