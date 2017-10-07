Russia
19 hours ago Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares
20 hours ago Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
22 hours ago Life-Expectancy Report Ahead of Putin’s Birthday Is 'Coincidence,' Radio Host Says
Alexei Navalny's Mass Protests, Live

Oct 7, 2017 — 12:02
Update: 15:31
Oct 7, 2017 — 12:02
— Update: 15:31
Ksenia Churmanova/ The Moscow Times

To coincide with President Vladimir Putin's birthday on Saturday, Russian opposition leader and presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny's campaign has called for nationwide demonstrations.

Navalny was recently sentenced to 20 days behind bars ahead of a campaign event in Nizhny Novgorod. 

Protests are planned in 80 Russian cities, including in Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border in western Russia, to Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains and Irkutsk, one of Siberia's largest cities.

Events will be held throughout the day — at 2 p.m. in Moscow and 6 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Putin's hometown. Moscow Times staff will be reporting from there.

Here are the highlights so far:

12 p.m. — Protests have already been held in several Far Eastern cities, including in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, and Ulan-Ude. Attendance was low, with only dozens of people attending, according to media reports.

— In several cities, including in Krasnodar and Smolensk, regional coordinators of the Navalny campaign have been detained and sentenced to several days behind bars for organizing unsanctioned protest rallies, the police monitoring website OVD-Info reports. Other campaign employees, including several lawyers, have also been detained.

— Ahead of Saturday's demonstrations, an unidentified source told the Interfax news agency that police in St. Petersburg had been instructed to "act very harshly," against protesters. On Saturday, photos showed there were renovation works going on at the planned protest site.

— Some media also report protesters have been detained. The reports have not been confirmed so far.

13:39 p.m. — Ahead of the Moscow protest, there is a moderate police presence in the city center. Around 5 law enforcement vans have lined up on Moscow's Revolution Square, a Moscow Times reporter on the scene reports.

Members of volunteer 'druzhinniki' brigades have come out to reinforce police on Pushkin Square.

14:00 p.m. — Several hundred people have gathered at Moscow's Pushkin Square, a low turnout compared to earlier protests.

— A retired man, who asked to be identified only as Sergei, tells The Moscow Times: "I came here to see how the youth will behave.

But what can we expect? They will all be detained. The authorities won't allow Navalny to do anything, they've put him behind bars now. 

I worked at a factory for 40 years but my pension is 15,000 rubles ($260)."

— The crowd size has gradually grown, with some Russian media estimating around 500 people have come to Pushkin Square in Moscow. Protesters chant: "Happy birthday, Putin!", "Free Navalny!," "Russia without Putin!" and "Navalny is our president!"

15:00 p.m. — The OVD-Info police monitoring website reports that at least 40 people have been detained ahead of and during the Navalny protests in Samara, Izhevsk, Saratov, Pskov, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. In Yekaterinburg, at least 24 people have been detained, according to the Mayor Yevgeny Roizman, who also attended the rally.

Some media report arrests have also begun in Moscow.

#Москва 07.10.17

A post shared by Dima (@alexeeev) on

— St. Petersburg authorities reiterate a warning that attending an illegal rally could lead to arrest, urging residents and visitors to stay away.  A Moscow Times reporter on the site says police have begun patrolling the area ahead of the protest, scheduled for 6 p.m.

There also appears to be construction work going on at the Field of Mars protest site.

Francesca Visser/ For MT
