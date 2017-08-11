Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
22 minutes ago Moscow Court Orders Navalny to Remove Usmanov Bribery Allegations
1 hour ago Russia's Lavrov Calls on North Korea and U.S. to Let 'Common Sense' Prevail
3 hours ago Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57
Russia
Russia's Lavrov Calls on North Korea and U.S. to Let 'Common Sense' Prevail
Russia
Russia Names New Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Su-57
Russia
Gogol Theater’s Serebrennikov Deterred From Traveling Abroad by Russian Authorities
Russia
Stranded Whale Swims to Freedom in Russia’s Far East
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Court Orders Navalny to Remove Usmanov Bribery Allegations

Aug 11, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 17:51

Moscow Court Orders Navalny to Remove Usmanov Bribery Allegations

Aug 11, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 17:51
Alexei Navalny Screenshot Alexei Navalny Youtube Channel

A Moscow court on Friday ruled against opposition leader Alexei Navalny ordering the opposition leader to remove excerpts of a video from YouTube that accuse Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov of bribery, the state-run Interfax news agency reported.

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) accused Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in early March of channeling bribes through non-profit organizations linked to close friends, including Usmanov.

In a video uploaded to YouTube that has been watched more than 24 million times, Navalny’s FBK accuses Usmanov, who is reportedly worth $15 billion, of bribing Medvedev with a mansion valued at $83 million.

In April, Usmanov said Navalny had “crossed a red line,” by alleging the telecoms kingpin made a multi-million-dollar bribe to Medvedev and vowed to sue the opposition leader.

"Navalny misleads people. His statements are slander,” Usmanov told the state-run TASS news agency. “He really has crossed a red line in accusing me of committing a crime.”

In May, Usmanov released a 12-minute video addressed to Navalny denying the claims.

FBK lawyer Ivan Zhdanov said in response to Friday’s ruling that the organization planned to appeal the decision. “Alexei Navalny is not going to remove anything [from the internet]. The Anti-Corruption Fund will not remove anything either," he added.

Related
Russia
Why Russian Post's Most Successful CEO Was Sidelined
Russia
Russian Prison Officials Deny Seeking Jail Term for Navalny
Russia
Anti-Corruption Protests Didn’t Make Navalny More Popular — Poll
Russia
Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+