Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has published a video tirade against opposition leader Alexei Navalny, branding him a “loser” in a 12-minute online rant. Usmanov, who is currently suing Navalny for libel, labeled the presidential hopeful a “criminal,” unable to grasp basic business concepts. The businessman published the clip on Wednesday evening, the day before case appeared in court.

"[Navalny is] just an ignoramus. In the last ten years, my businesses have created 40,000 jobs and invested more than 800 billion rubles in technology, in infrastructure," Usmanov said.

"Unlike [Navalny], I have achieved everything using hard work, ability, and honesty: you can never slander me in life."