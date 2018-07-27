7 Key Bills of the Russian Duma’s Spring Session

Friday marks the last day of the Russian State Duma’s spring session, in which lawmakers in the lower house of parliament considered a total of 900 bills, of which 343 bills were passed.

Here is a list of the most resonant bills that lawmakers approved in the spring session.

Counter-sanctions

The Kremlin was given the authority to ban trade in certain items with countries deemed to be “unfriendly” to Moscow, in response to sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian firms and businessmen for “malign activities.”

An earlier draft of the legislation, which was amended, threatened to restrict the imports of U.S. medicines and foods and give Russian businesses the right to ignore foreign copyright restrictions.

Online libel

An internet libel bill allows authorities to block websites that publish defamatory information against public figures, a move critics say will further erode free speech.