Russia’s Duma Passes Bill Raising Value-Added Tax to 20%

Russian lawmakers have passed a controversial bill to raise the value-added tax (VAT) rate in the country to 20 percent, as part of a budget package designed to shore up state finances.

The government has been looking at ways to boost tax revenues to implement President Vladimir Putin’s pledges for higher social spending over the next six years. A recent bill to raise the pension age put a rare dent in Putin’s approval ratings and sparked popular discontent across Russia.

The State Duma voted to pass the bill to increase VAT in a third reading on Tuesday. If passed by the Federation Council and signed by the president, the law will increase the tax rate from 18 to 20 percent starting Jan. 1, 2019.