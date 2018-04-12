News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 12 2018 - 13:04

Russian Lawmakers Pass Law Censoring Internet Defamation

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russian lawmakers have passed legislation that will allow authorities to block websites that publish defamatory information against public figures.

A recent report found that Internet censorship in Russia has skyrocketed last year. An average of 244 websites were blocked every day in 2017, while courts handed down prison sentences related to Internet censorship every eight days, the Agora international human rights group said in February.

Read More
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says

“Access to Internet resources can be restricted for failure to remove information discrediting the honor, dignity or business reputation of a citizen,” the Duma’s Twitter account wrote after passing the bill in its third reading on Thursday.

Previous iterations of Russia’s information technology law imposed fines on website owners who refused to retract defamatory material.

The Internet libel bill is expected to pass the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

Latest news

Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
News
April 12 2018
Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
News
April 12 2018
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking
News
April 12 2018
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox