News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 22 2018 - 11:05

Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia's lower house of parliament approved a bill that would give the Kremlin authority to ban trade in certain items with countries deemed to be unfriendly to Moscow.

Russian lawmakers promised a “painful” response after the United States imposed sweeping sanctions in April against some of Russia’s biggest firms and businessmen for "malign activities.” A retaliatory draft bill threatened to restrict imports of U.S. goods including medicines and agricultural goods but has since been diluted, removing language that targeted specific goods and sectors out of fears about the potential impact on Russian consumers and industries.

Read More
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns

Under the legislation that passed a third and final reading Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin will decide what products would be affected by the restrictions, subject to parliamentary approval.

The draft law is subject to upper-house approval and signing by Putin.

Another bill being considered by the Duma seeks to punish businesses and individuals for complying with anti-Russia sanctions.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Workers Warn of Revolt in Siberian Factory Town Hit by U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 23 2018
Workers Warn of Revolt in Siberian Factory Town Hit by U.S. Sanctions
McDonald's Russia Turns to Homegrown Fries Amid Ruble Volatility
Business
April 26 2018
McDonald's Russia Turns to Homegrown Fries Amid Ruble Volatility
Russia’s Rusal to Quit Global Market if Sanctions Remain After Board Shake-up
Business
April 27 2018
Russia’s Rusal to Quit Global Market if Sanctions Remain After Board Shake-up

Latest news

German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
News
May 22 2018
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports
News
May 22 2018
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports
Russia’s Last Opposition Mayor Quits
News
May 22 2018
Russia’s Last Opposition Mayor Quits

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox