Two Days After the Kemerovo Mall Fire: Here's What We Know So Far

Russia continues to mourn the victims of Sunday’s shopping mall fire in Siberia as residents demand the removal of their leadership and investigators attempt to find the cause of the deadly blaze. Here’s what we know so far on the third day after the tragedy that claimed at least 64 lives.

The victims

* Official data from Russia’s Investigative Committee says that 64 people died in the fire.

* An unofficial list compiled by the families of the victims lists 85 people as missing after the fire, 70% of whom are children between the ages of 10 and 13.

* Earlier reports suggesting that more than 300 people died in the fire were reportedly based on a fake telephone conversation published on YouTube by a blogger based in Ukraine.

* According to data published by the Kemerovo administration, 25 bodies have been identified at the site of the fire, while another 38 people are missing.



Locals protest

* An estimated 1,500 residents showed up at the steps of the Kemerovo region administration on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of the mayor and the regional government.



* State-run television ignored the 11-hour-long spontaneous mass rally in coverage on Tuesday, though tens of thousands of people watched live streams of the event on YouTube.

