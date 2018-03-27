News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 27 2018 - 15:03

Russian Official Apologizes to Protesters on his Knees After Dozens Die in Shopping Mall Fire

Sergei Tsivilev

Sergei Tsivilev

Danil Aikin / TASS

A senior official in Russia’s Kemerovo region was filmed apologizing to a crowd of protesters on his knees, hours after accusing a man, who lost five family members in the fire, of self-promotion. 

The Kremlin announced a day of mourning for Wednesday after at least 64 people, most believed to be children, were killed at the Winter Cherry mall fire in Kemerovo on Sunday. An estimated 1,500 residents gathered outside of the Kemerovo region administration building on Tuesday, demanding information about the number and names of victims and calling for the resignation of the mayor and regional government.

Read More
Furious Locals Demand Resignations After Shopping Mall Fire Kills at Least 64 in Siberia

On Tuesday, Kemerovo deputy governor Sergei Tsivilev was filmed getting on his knees in front of a crowd of protesters, saying: “I ask for forgiveness from the people who found themselves in this difficult situation.” 

Hours earlier, Tsivilev was filmed accusing a protester in the crowd of exploiting the tragedy for “self-promotion.” 

“My younger sister, Sabadash Alyona Igorevna, died [in the fire],” the man replied.

“My wife, Vostrikova Yelena Sergeyevna [died]; three children: seven, five, two years old [died]. And I came here to seek publicity?” the widower, Igor Vostrikov, retorted in a tense exchange on the steps of the administration building.

Meanwhile, Kemerovo region governor Aman Tuleyev, 73, “personally” apologized to President Vladimir Putin for the tragedy but declined to meet the hundreds of furious residents demanding his resignation. 

“These aren’t the victims’ relatives at all, these are people who always stir trouble,” Tuleyev told Putin during a briefing in Kemerovo earlier in the day.

The FlashSiberia news agency cited anonymous regional officials as saying that Tuleyev is expected to be dismissed after an investigation.

Latest news

Russians Vote to Close U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg in Twitter Poll
News
March 27 2018
Russians Vote to Close U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg in Twitter Poll
Here's How Russians Are Mourning the Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims Across the Country
News
March 27 2018
Here's How Russians Are Mourning the Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims Across the Country
NATO Expels Seven Diplomats From Russia's Mission Over Skripal Poisoning
News
March 27 2018
NATO Expels Seven Diplomats From Russia's Mission Over Skripal Poisoning

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox