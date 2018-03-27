Russia Declares Day of Mourning After at Least 64 Killed in Kemerovo Fire Tragedy

The Kremlin has declared March 28 a national day of mourning for the victims of a deadly shopping mall fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

At least 64 people, most thought to be children, were killed when a fire swept through the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday afternoon.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee briefed President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, saying that the fire is believed to have been caused by a short-circuit on one of the upper-floors of the mall.