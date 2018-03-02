News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 02 2018 - 09:03

TV Producer Goes Public With Sexual Harassment Claims Against Russian Deputy

Dozhd / MT

One of the three journalists to have anonymously accused a senior Russian lawmaker of sexual harassment late last month has now publicly identified herself as a producer at an independent television news network.

In the past month, a total of four female reporters have accused the head of the State Duma committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, of making inappropriate sexual advances against them. Earlier this week, Slutsky dismissed the sexual harassment accusations of the first woman to go public against him as a “hit job" that had "likely improved" his reputation.

Accused Russia Deputy Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations a 'Hit Job'
“I guess, Leonid Eduardovich, it’s time to come out of the shadows. One of the three women to anonymously speak about your harassment is me,” Dozhd TV channel producer Darya Zhuk said in televised remarks on Thursday.

Zhuk recounted an incident in which the lawmaker harassed her when she invited him to the network’s program in 2014.

“You tried to forcefully kiss me and touch me. You were acting rude and intrusive. I felt unpleasant and scared,” Zhuk said of the incident after Slutsky’s arrival.

Acting on Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin’s suggestion for the accusers to file written complaints, Zhuk said she forwarded a letter requesting an investigation to the head of the Duma’s ethics commission.

“I hope you’ll receive a fair punishment,” she said, calling the lawmakers' threats to strip the accusers of Duma accreditation “embarrassing.”

“I only have one question left for you: Will you continue to deny everything?” she added.

