Accused Russia Deputy Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations a 'Hit Job'

“We should just proceed from [the fact] that this hit job has been extinguished and that it’s over,” the Vedomosti business daily cited Slutsky as telling reporters on Thursday.

Asked if he would be ready to take a lie detector test to prove his innocence, the lawmaker only commented on the test’s “high margin of error."

The lawmaker noted Kotrikadze’s Georgian nationality, saying that journalists from her country were capable of accusations that were “much greater” than sexual harassment.

“It’s surprising that there were no Ukrainian or American women journalists,” Slutsky added.