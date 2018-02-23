News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 23 2018 - 18:02

Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints

Anna Isakova / TASS

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Igor Lebedev has called for several female journalists to be barred after they accused a fellow party member of sexual harassment.

Three female journalists told Dozhd TV on the condition of anonymity that State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), had made inappropriate remarks and touched them while in the Duma.

“He placed his palm on my inner thigh and slid his hand upwards,” one of the journalists was cited as saying. “We are no longer in contact, and I avoid him.”

Read More
#Metoo, Russian-Style (Op-ed)

Igor Lebedev, the son of the LDPR’s long-time leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, on Twitter accused the journalists of unethical behavior and said his party would seek to have their accreditation revoked.

Slutsky’s behaviour was common knowledge among the deputies, according to the journalists accusing him. One journalist was cited as saying she feared losing access to the Duma if she complained.

Slutsky, who also serves as Head of the Duma’s committee on foreign affairs, denied the accusations and took a stab at Dozhd.

“When your work can’t be faulted, provocations like this appear,” he told the RBC business portal. “This is common practice for Dozhd.”

Zhirinovsky, the LDPR’s leader told Dozhd in a broadcast that Slutsky might have been “trying to attract the journalists’ attention.”

Zhirinovsky himself made headlines after he called on his aides to “rape” a pregnant journalist during a press conference in April 2014 when she asked whether Russia should retaliate against the travel restrictions placed on Russian men by Ukraine.

Gay Uzbek Journalist Ali Feruz Flees Russia
News
Feb. 15 2018
Gay Uzbek Journalist Ali Feruz Flees Russia
Russia’s Supreme Court Overrules Deportation of Gay Journalist
News
Jan. 25 2018
Russia’s Supreme Court Overrules Deportation of Gay Journalist
Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim
News
Jan. 25 2018
Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim

Latest news

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Cocaine Raid in Argentina, Defends Moscow’s Reputation
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Cocaine Raid in Argentina, Defends Moscow’s Reputation
Man Dies in Police Custody in St. Petersburg After Complaining of Abuse
News
Feb. 23 2018
Man Dies in Police Custody in St. Petersburg After Complaining of Abuse
Second Russian Olympian Tests Positive for Doping at Pyeongchang
News
Feb. 23 2018
Second Russian Olympian Tests Positive for Doping at Pyeongchang

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox