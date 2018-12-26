Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

A senior senator has offered to keep tabs on outspoken Russia critics among foreign politicians and name it after Bill Browder, the outspoken Kremlin critic.

Browder, a former hedge fund manager, has campaigned in the United States and other Western countries to pass legislation punishing Russian officials linked to human rights abuses after the 2009 death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. Russian prosecutors have recently revived their efforts to jail Browder for alleged financial crimes.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin late Tuesday, senator Konstantin Kosachev offered to compile a list of “odious” foreign figures who “spread the most outrageous lies about our country and our people.”