Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

The Russian government has launched a “fake news-busting” website to put an end to what it sees as hostile and inaccurate foreign coverage. The new project is hosted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the need for the project was “obvious.”

“First they put out some fake news, without facts. Then that goes viral, and forms public opinion. And then, a couple of months later, they issue a clarification, but by then the damage is already done,” she said

Zakharova said Russia lamented the drastic decrease in public trust in the media.