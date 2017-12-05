Russia Names 9 U.S. News Outlets ‘Foreign Agents’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Tuesday published the names of nine U.S. news outlets included on a new registry of “foreign agent” media, following a controversial law signed last month.

The new law allows the Justice Ministry to designate news outlets receiving funding from abroad as “foreign agents.” The law also allows the government to block the websites of so-called “undesirable organizations.”

"Our measures were entirely a mirror response to the suppression of Russian media in the United States,” the head of the Federation Council’s Commission on the Protection of State Sovereignty, Andrei Klimov, was cited as saying by Kommersant.

The newly registered outlets include Voice of America, Current Time TV, Radio Free Europe, and several of its local news services for audiences in Siberia, the Caucasus and Crimea.