Russian Students Threatened With 'Repressions' After Mentioning Navalny

Young Russians have for the past year leaked footage of instructors and administrators admonishing them for voicing their support for Navalny.

A university administrator in Russia’s Far East reportedly threatened students with “repressions” after one of them mentioned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's name in the hopes of achieving a better class schedule.

Russian Vice Principal Threatens to Seize Students From Their Homes for Supporting Navalny

Students at the Far Eastern Federal University were threatened with punishment after they jokingly proposed to write “Navalny” on school officials responsible for their class schedules “to get rid of them.”

“No one gave you freedom of speech,” university administrator Yulia Grigoryeva told the students in a social media post dated Feb. 22, as seen in a screenshot shared by Navalny’s Vladivostok campaign page.

She went on to say that the students would be “subject to repressions” if they publicized the words of university staff online.

Grigoryeva warned that a “special department” surveils and shares the students’ "careless" posts with the university administration every week.

The incident came less than a week after a public school student in Krasnoyarsk was reportedly threatened with murder for writing “Navalny” on school property.