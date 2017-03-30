Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

It’s a trend in Russian schools that keeps growing. Teachers and lecturers take a break from the class curriculum to berate their students for supporting anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Standing before a classroom, the room’s only adult tells a dozen or so teenagers that they’re ignorant, unpatriotic fools who don’t realize what horrors their civic activism will unleash upon the Russian Federation.

And then one of the students films the incident on a mobile phone, and uploads it to the Internet, where the world gets a glimpse at the reactionary hostility Russian schoolchildren have faced, since the country’s collective consciousness recently realized that young people might be fed up with almost two decades of the same political regime.

The latest footage comes from a high school in Tomsk — the same city where a local university professor recently criticized his students for attending last Sunday’s anti-corruption demonstrations.