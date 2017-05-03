Russia
12 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
13 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
14 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Russian Vice Principal Threatens to Seize Students From Their Homes for Supporting Navalny

May 3, 2017 — 03:41
In what has become a familiar trend of teachers berating students for supporting Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the deputy director of a school outside Moscow berated students for supporting Alexei Navalny. Once again, the students on the receiving end of the tirade recorded the incident and published the audio online.

In this particular instance, Vladimir School 15 deputy director Tatyana Ageeva went so far as to threaten to call child services and have her students seized from their homes for visiting Navalny’s local campaign office, according to the Vladimir media outlet Zebra TV.

During class on April 26, Ageeva erroneously informed students that only adult Russian citizens have the legal right to attend protests, and she warned that campaigning for Navalny constituted extremist activity. (She curiously said she would permit talk about Vladimir Putin, as it “wasn’t an incitement to anything.”)

Ageeva told several students who attended last month’s nationwide anti-corruption protests that they would be “seized from their families,” and their parents would be “denied the right to raise you.” Ageeva said she herself would notify the police about the neglect that she argued was demonstrated by parents who allowed their children to attend Navalny’s rallies.

At one point in her rant, Ageeva even claimed to have the power to spare the students from arrest. “I can defend anyone, or I can decide not to lift a finger,” she said.

Natalia Kuznetsova, the school’s director, later told reporters that the students may have broken the law by publishing the audio of Ageeva’s remarks, but Kuznetsova also acknowledged that Ageeva’s rhetoric is problematic. “There won’t be any more of these conversations,” she promised journalists and parents.

Regional Children’s Rights Commissioner Gennady Prokhorychev was less delicate, telling the press that Ageeva demonstrated her ignorance about Russian law and showed that she is unfit to teach students.

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

10 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

By Michele A. Berdy
Just Between Us, the Russian Way

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

