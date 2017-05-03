Russian Vice Principal Threatens to Seize Students From Their Homes for Supporting Navalny

In what has become a familiar trend of teachers berating students for supporting Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the deputy director of a school outside Moscow berated students for supporting Alexei Navalny. Once again, the students on the receiving end of the tirade recorded the incident and published the audio online.

In this particular instance, Vladimir School 15 deputy director Tatyana Ageeva went so far as to threaten to call child services and have her students seized from their homes for visiting Navalny’s local campaign office, according to the Vladimir media outlet Zebra TV.

During class on April 26, Ageeva erroneously informed students that only adult Russian citizens have the legal right to attend protests, and she warned that campaigning for Navalny constituted extremist activity. (She curiously said she would permit talk about Vladimir Putin, as it “wasn’t an incitement to anything.”)