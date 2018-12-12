Russian Police Order 8,000 Long-Range Taser Guns for Crowd Control, Media Reports

Russia’s Interior Ministry will purchase 8,000 sets of taser weapons that can “neutralize offenders from a distance of several meters”, Interfax reported Wednesday, citing contract information on its SPARK database.

Last month, Russia media reported that the country’s National Guard bought two vans equipped with non-lethal lasers designed to disperse protesters and maintain crowd control. Human rights activists have in the past accused Russian police of brutality during the anti-government protests. A 2017 poll found that a quarter of Russians say they have witnessed or experienced beatings carried out by police or medical staff.