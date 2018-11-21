News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 21 2018 - 16:11

Russia's National Guard Buys Laser-Equipped Vans to Disperse Protesters

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s National Guard has bought two vans equipped with non-lethal lasers designed to disperse protesters and maintain crowd control, Russian media have reported, citing procurement data.

President Vladimir Putin founded the National Guard in 2016 to take over the functions of Russia’s riot police and anti-terrorism forces. Its units have been deployed to disperse demonstrations in Moscow and other Russian cities in recent years.

Read More
Russia’s National Guard Promises ‘Tough Response’ to Election Disturbances

The service bought two GAZel minivans fitted with laser dazzlers capable of incapacitating their target, according to a May 2018 entry on the government’s procurement website spotted by the openmedia.io news website on Wednesday.

“[The laser vans are] intended to provoke certain behavioral reactions in those who violate law and order – persistent avoidance that prevents them from being in the area of impact,” reads the description of the laser-equipped vans.

The two vans were scheduled to be delivered by Oct. 31 at a total cost of 65.2 million rubles ($988,000).

The laser-equipped vans’ supplier has also sold the Russian National Guard 128 shields with sonic effects similar to the U.S. Long Range Acoustic Device, the news site reported.

The shield’s effect is described as “forcing those who violate law and order to stop by creating remote oscillations at very low frequencies.”

Last year, a Russian arms manufacturer unveiled a stun shield with built-in electric shock devices, which the National Guard and OMON riot police have reportedly expressed interest in.

Metals Factory Fire Sparks Environmental Protests in Russia’s North Caucasus
News
Oct. 23 2018
Metals Factory Fire Sparks Environmental Protests in Russia’s North Caucasus
European Parliament Awards Sakharov Prize to Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov
News
Oct. 25 2018
European Parliament Awards Sakharov Prize to Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov
Russian Activist Accused of Hooliganism After Slitting Wrists in Protest, Party Says
News
Oct. 29 2018
Russian Activist Accused of Hooliganism After Slitting Wrists in Protest, Party Says

Latest news

In Siberia, When it Snows, it Storms
News
Nov. 21 2018
In Siberia, When it Snows, it Storms
Duma Approves Russian Budget for 2019-2021, Projects $62Bln Surplus
News
Nov. 21 2018
Duma Approves Russian Budget for 2019-2021, Projects $62Bln Surplus
'Brazen Interference': Russian Officials React to Election of Interpol's President
News
Nov. 21 2018
'Brazen Interference': Russian Officials React to Election of Interpol's President

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

News

Europe’s Tallest Skyscraper Costs More Than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Media Reports

News

Russia Stifled Mobile Network During Ingushetia Protests

News

Russia to Subsidize Purchase of Vehicles From Sanctioned Oligarch’s Carmaking Giant

Sign up for our weekly newsletter