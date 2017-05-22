Russia
14 minutes ago One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll
1 hour ago Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation
3 hours ago Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit
One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

May 22, 2017 — 13:30
One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

May 22, 2017 — 13:30
Almost a quarter of Russians have witnessed or experienced beatings carried out by police and medical staff, a new report has revealed.

Some 22 percent of people said they'd seen police attacks firsthand, while 12.3 percent of respondents said that they had personally fallen victim to police brutality, a survey by human rights organization "Public Verdict" and Moscow's Metodicheskaya Laboratoriya found. Another 28.6 percent of Russians had heard of similar cases from family and friends, Russia's RBC news outlet reported.

Read More: Russian Police Under Investigation for Ignoring Pleas of Murder Victim

The survey also found that most Russians described torture and violence as unacceptable, but that many respondents changed their minds when presented with specific situations.

Just 41 percent of respondents said that officials should be able to carry out “minor” human rights violations for the greater good, but that figure rose when participants were asked whether a kidnapper should be tortured to give up the location of their underage victims (reaching 63 percent), or whether a doctor should be able to violently restrain a mentally-ill patient in order to administer drugs (73 percent).

Some 786 people were surveyed as part of the study, RBC reported.

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

By Edward W. Walker
The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

2 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court

2 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

3 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying ...
Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. ...

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few ...

