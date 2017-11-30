Key Doping Whistleblower Has a 'Psychiatric Problem,’ Says Russian PM Medvedev

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called the looming decision to ban Russia’s Winter Olympics team over allegations of state-sponsored doping a political conspiracy.

The World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) earlier this month ruled for the third year running that Russia’s doping body was falling short of international standards. The decision was a blow to Russia’s hopes of participating in February’s games in South Korea, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expected to make a decision early next month.

“This discussion has become wholly political,” Medvedev told journalists at his annual question and answer session broadcast on Kremlin-run television. “It has become a main topic of the anti-Russian campaign.”

Medvedev’s comments echoed President Vladimir Putin’s response earlier this month to a ban on four Russian skiers following accusations of doping.

He denied the government ran a state-sponsored program and claimed the doping scandal was instigated by the United States to influence Russia’s presidential elections scheduled for March next year.

"In response to our supposed interference in their elections, they want to cause problems in the Russian presidential election," Putin said.

Norway, Canada and the United States toppled Russia in the medal table this month after the IOC ruled to strip the host country of 9 medals.