Putin Slams Doping Ban on Russian Skiers

Four Russian skiers were banned for doping by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

A probe by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2016 accused Russia of running a state-sponsored doping program. The evidence for Thursday’s bans came on the back of WADA’s report compiled by investigator Richard McLaren.

The sanctioned athletes include Maxim Vylegzhanin who won three silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, bringing the number of skiers found guilty of doping at Sochi to six, the Associated Press reported.

The IOC cancelled Vylegzhanin's silver medals and a gold won by Alexander Legkov.