Russia Ruled in Breach of WADA Regulations, Threatening Olympics Hopes

The World Anti-Doping Agency has for the third year upheld the ruling that the Russian anti-doping agency doesn’t adhere to world standards, threatening the country’s participation at the Winter Olympics in February.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was first declared “non-compliant” by WADA in late 2015. Russia’s athletics and Paralympic teams were banned from the Rio Olympics as a result.

WADA’s ruling on Thursday puts pressure on the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia from the upcoming Winter Games. The IOC is expected to issue rulings on Russia’s participation at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea next month.