Russian Deputy Proposes Death Penalty for Foreigners Guilty of Election Meddling

A Russian lawmaker has proposed to introduce the death penalty for foreigners guilty of interference in the country’s electoral process, less than two weeks before presidential elections scheduled for March 18.



The Kremlin placed a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, enshrined in Russian law, over two decades ago to gain membership in the Council of Europe. Last month, 13 Russians were indicted by a special prosecutor for a widespread online influence campaign intended to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

