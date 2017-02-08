Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

The number of Russians who support the death penalty has plummeted by 24 percent over the past 15 years.

Just 44 percent of Russians would like to see the return of the death penalty, compared in 68 percent in 2002, a survey by independent pollster the Levada Center revealed on Wednesday.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said they would like to see Russia return to implementing capital punishment in a similar way as it had been used by in the 1990s, primarily for murder. That figure fell from 49 percent in 2002. Twelve percent said that use of the death penalty should be expanded, up from 19 percent in 2002.