News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 05 2018 - 12:03

Moscow Says U.S. Is Trying to Interfere in Russian Elections

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Fabrice Coffrini / Reuters

(Reuters) —  Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow had evidence that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential elections, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted him as saying.

Russia holds presidential elections on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying that the United States was trying to sow chaos in Russia and that U.S. sanctions were aimed at destabilizing Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, something Russia denies. Moscow has been hit with new U.S. sanctions as a result. 

Kremlin’s Bid to Woo Rich Exiles Home Meets Skepticism
Business
Feb. 06 2018
Kremlin’s Bid to Woo Rich Exiles Home Meets Skepticism
How to Monitor Russia's Next Election (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 07 2018
How to Monitor Russia's Next Election (Op-ed)
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show
News
Feb. 07 2018
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show

Latest news

Russians Rack Up $2 Bln in Debt to Loan Sharks
News
March 05 2018
Russians Rack Up $2 Bln in Debt to Loan Sharks
Jose Mourinho Joins Kremlin-Run RT for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
News
March 05 2018
Jose Mourinho Joins Kremlin-Run RT for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Moscow Earned Nearly $400 M in Parking Fees and Fines in 2017
News
March 05 2018
Moscow Earned Nearly $400 M in Parking Fees and Fines in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox