Moscow Says U.S. Is Trying to Interfere in Russian Elections

(Reuters) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow had evidence that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential elections, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted him as saying.

Russia holds presidential elections on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying that the United States was trying to sow chaos in Russia and that U.S. sanctions were aimed at destabilizing Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, something Russia denies. Moscow has been hit with new U.S. sanctions as a result.