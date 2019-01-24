Russia Intercepts Swedish Spy Plane Over Baltic, Posts Video Footage

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published video footage of its fighter jets intercepting a Swedish reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.

Russia and NATO countries have increasingly scrambled their jets to intercept each other’s aircraft in recent years. Military think-tanks have warned of growing Russian-NATO airspace interactions as tensions at their borders are on the rise.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s video released on Wednesday shows a Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighter jet approaching what it says is a Swedish surveillance plane.