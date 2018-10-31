News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 31 2018 - 17:10
By Reuters

British Planes Scramble to Intercept Suspected Russian Jets

Kirsty O'Connor / PA Images / TASS

British jets were scrambled to investigate suspected Russian fighter aircraft flying near United Kingdom airspace on Wednesday.

"Typhoon fighters ... were scrambled today as a precautionary measure against a potential incursion into UK area of interest by one or more unidentified aircraft," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said.

"At no time was there a threat to UK airspace ..," he added.

U.K. Says RAF Jets Interrupted Path of Russian Plane Over Black Sea

Britain routinely monitors Russian warplanes near UK airspace and Royal Air Force (RAF) fighters intercepted jets flying over the North Sea last month.

Britain’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, spoke about "an ever more assertive Russia" in a speech in London in July.

He said the RAF has had to scramble jets more than 80 times over the last decade to intercept Russian military aircraft.

