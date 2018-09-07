U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

Two U.S. fighter jets reportedly intercepted Russian strategic bombers flying over the Arctic Ocean near the coast of Alaska, U.S. media reported on Thursday.

Airspace interactions between Russia and NATO members have increased in frequency, while tensions between the powers have also been on the rise, military think-tanks have warned.

Russian warplanes carried out planned flights over neutral waters in the Arctic Ocean, along with the Bering and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying on Friday.

The U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said two Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95s were intercepted flying south of the Aleutian Islands in the Northern Pacific Ocean.