News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 28 2018 - 15:11
By Reuters

Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of orchestrating a naval "provocation" in the Black Sea over the weekend in order to boost his flagging popularity ratings before an election next year.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews on Sunday over what it said was their illegal entry into Russian waters, something Ukraine denies.

The episode has raised fears in the West of a wider conflict between the two countries and Kiev has since introduced martial law in parts of the country, saying it fears a possible Russian invasion.

Some of Ukraine's Western allies have raised the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia over the incident, which could deliver a blow to the Russian economy.

Read More
In Azov Sea, Putin Plays a Deadly Ukraine Game (Op-ed)

In his first public comments on the incident, Putin said the Ukrainian vessels had clearly been in the wrong, dismissed the incident as a minor border issue and accused Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of having orchestrated the mini crisis in order to boost his dire ratings.

"It was without doubt a provocation," Putin told a financial forum in Moscow.

"It was organized by the president ahead of the elections. The president is in fifth place ratings-wise and therefore had to do something. It was used as a pretext to introduce martial law."

Ukraine was successfully using the episode to sell anti-Russian sentiment and the West was ready to forgive Ukrainian politicians their shortcomings because it bought into the narrative Kiev was promoting, said Putin.

The Russian leader was speaking after Moscow said it would send more of its advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Crimea, the Ukrainian region it annexed in 2014, and a Reuters reporter saw a Russian warship deploying nearby as tensions with Ukraine rose.

Fallout from the episode risks derailing a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin at a G20 summit in Argentina later this week. Trump said on Tuesday that he might cancel the meeting due to the incident, but Putin said on Wednesday he still hoped to meet Trump.

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 30 2018
Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
News
Oct. 31 2018
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine
News
Nov. 02 2018
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine

Latest news

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
News
Nov. 28 2018
U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
News
Nov. 28 2018
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter