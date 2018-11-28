News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 28 2018 - 11:11

Russia Announces New S-400 Missiles Deployment in Crimea Amid Ukraine Naval Standoff

S-400 / vitalykuzmin.net

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said it will deploy new S-400 surface-to-air missile systems on the Crimean peninsula as tensions flared in the region this week following Moscow's claims that three Ukrainian vessels had violated its territorial waters. 

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has bolstered the Black Sea peninsula’s military defenses with three S-400 systems since 2017. The S-400 is capable of targeting up to 36 aircraft at a range of 400 kilometers and has anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

Read More
Russia Set to Deploy New S-400 Anti-Aircraft System in Crimea

Russia’s Southern Military District spokesman Vadim Astafyev told Interfax on Wednesday that a fourth S-400 battalion would soon be deployed in Crimea.

The state-run RIA news agency said the new S-400 systems would be operational by the end of the year.

News of the deployment comes after Ukraine introduced martial law for 30 days in parts of the country following Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian navy vessels off the coast of Crimea on Sunday.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 30 2018
Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
News
Oct. 30 2018
Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
News
Oct. 31 2018
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives

Latest news

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
News
Nov. 28 2018
U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
News
Nov. 28 2018
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter