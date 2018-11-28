News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 28 2018 - 09:11
By Reuters

Trump Says May Cancel Putin Meeting at G20 Over Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump / Kremlin.ru

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may cancel his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina because of Russia's maritime clash with Ukraine.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Trump said he was awaiting a "full report" from his national security team Tuesday evening about Russia’s capture of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews on Sunday.

"That will be very determinative," Trump told the Post. "Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting ... I don't like that aggression. I don't want that aggression at all," he said.

Read More
European Politicians Call for New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Trump is due to meet Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, which convenes on Friday and Saturday. The Trump-Putin meeting will cover security issues, arms control and issues in the Middle East and Ukraine, White House national security advisor John Bolton told reporters.

Russia opened fire on the Ukrainian boats and then seized them and their crews on Sunday near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow and Kiev have tried to pin the blame on each other for the incident.

The U.S. State Department urged European nations on Tuesday to do more to assist Ukraine in its standoff with Russia.

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock

Latest news

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
News
Nov. 28 2018
U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
News
Nov. 28 2018
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter