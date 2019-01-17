News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 17 2019 - 18:01

Podcast: Gay Purge in Chechnya. And Crumbling Soviet Infrastructure

This week on From Russia With News, Yekaterina Sokirianskaya of the Conflict Analysis and Prevention Center explains why Ramzan Kadyrov’s crackdown on the LGBT community in Chechnya is unlikely to be stopped. And following a series of fatal gas explosions in apartment buildings, Maxim Trudolyubov explains what the authorities should be doing to shore up aging Soviet-era infrastructure.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The podcast is recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

Go deeper:

2 Tortured to Death in New Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya, Activist Says

Magnitogorsk Explosion Touches Russia’s Raw Spots (Op-ed) by Maxim Trudolyubov

Animal Rights Activists Buy Lioness Seen Roaming St. Petersburg Streets

Nostalgia for the Soviet Union Hits 14-Year High in Russia, Poll Says
News
Dec. 19 2018
Nostalgia for the Soviet Union Hits 14-Year High in Russia, Poll Says
OSCE Calls on Russia to Investigate 'Grave' Rights Abuses in Chechnya
News
Dec. 21 2018
OSCE Calls on Russia to Investigate 'Grave' Rights Abuses in Chechnya
2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says
News
Jan. 04 2019
2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says


Latest news

Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
News
Jan. 17 2019
Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
City
Jan. 17 2019
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
Restricting Foreign Ownership of Media is Legal, Russia's Top Court Rules
News
Jan. 17 2019
Restricting Foreign Ownership of Media is Legal, Russia's Top Court Rules

Most read

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

News

Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Sign up for our weekly newsletter