Podcast: Gay Purge in Chechnya. And Crumbling Soviet Infrastructure
This week on From Russia With News, Yekaterina Sokirianskaya of the Conflict Analysis and Prevention Center explains why Ramzan Kadyrov’s crackdown on the LGBT community in Chechnya is unlikely to be stopped. And following a series of fatal gas explosions in apartment buildings, Maxim Trudolyubov explains what the authorities should be doing to shore up aging Soviet-era infrastructure.
