Magnitogorsk Explosion Touches Russia’s Raw Spots (Op-ed)

In Russia, an eerie parallel to the Magnitogorsk tragedy is not hard to come by

Emergency Situations Ministry

The year 2019 got off to a tumultuous start in Russia. An explosion in an apartment building in Magnitogorsk, a major industrial city in central Russia, that killed thirty-nine people and left dozens injured caused an intense national conversation about the cause of the tragedy, the value of human life, and the state of political power in today’s Russia. In the early hours of New Year’s Eve day an entire entry section of a long, ten-story housing block went crashing down after an explosion destroyed a lower-level apartment.

Officials blamed a gas leak, but security agencies were silent for the first four days of January and are still chary with details. In an episode that may or may not be related to the tragedy, a minivan with three people inside caught fire and burned in the neighborhood the day after the explosion, fueling rumors about a manhunt for terrorists under way in the city.

Explosion or Bombing? The authorities have since reiterated that no traces of explosives were found in the rubble of the apartment block, but the possibility of terrorism is still on people’s minds. “An ordinary gas leak could not have caused this kind of collapse,” a journalist from Magnitogorsk reported local residents as saying. “They don’t tell us anything, that’s why I think it was an act of terrorism,” another local resident said. “All the investigators and inquiry officers working on the case are from Moscow. Local officials are not even in on the case,” Vladimir Ruga, deputy director of the Magnitogorsk iron and steel works, said in an interview. The silence from Moscow does not help diffuse tensions and suspicions. In Russia, an eerie parallel to the Magnitogorsk tragedy is not hard to come by. The very sight of an entire section of a typical Soviet-built housing block collapsing like a deck of cards calls to mind images of houses that were bombed twenty years ago, in 1999. Those bombings were a series of explosions that hit four apartment blocks in Buynaksk, Moscow, and Volgodonsk in September 1999, killing 293 people and sending a wave of fear across the country. Some later compared the apartment bombings of 1999 to America’s 9/11. Allegations that the blasts were a false-flag operation by Russian security agencies circulated widely.

The official investigation blamed the blasts on Chechen militants. The rookie Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s handling of the crisis and his tough rhetoric boosted national support for the Second Chechen War (active phase, 1999–2000). Putin’s response to the events of 1999 did much to change the nature of the Kremlin’s legitimacy. During Boris Yeltsin’s presidency (1991–1999), it was about rebuilding a country that had emerged from seven decades of totalitarianism. Under Putin it was about fighting enemies, both domestic and foreign. The latter proved a much more viable narrative than the former. But the Magnitogorsk tragedy struck at a historical moment when this narrative is starting to lose steam. Today’s Russia is very different from the Russia of Putin’s early days in power. Russian society is maturing; it is much more self-reliant and compassionate than it was twenty years ago. Volunteers kept pouring into the site of the blast in Magnitogorsk, even though ample numbers were already there. People would bring food for the rescue crews and clothes and toys for those who had lost their belongings.

