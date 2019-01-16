Meanwhile…

Animal Rights Activists Buy Lioness Seen Roaming St. Petersburg Streets

Animal rights activists have reportedly bought a lioness that was seen roaming St. Petersburg last week from its reality show star owner. After the unattended predator was spotted on a snowy street over the weekend, local media reported that 7-month-old Simona belonged to a local resident who once starred in a popular Russian reality television show. Its owner told a Russian tabloid on Sunday that he planned to sell Simona because he found it increasingly burdensome to care for the animal in his apartment.

Veles, a private organization for the housing, treatment, rehabilitation and quarantine of wild animals announced on social media that it had bought Simona on Tuesday after raising funds in a crowdfunding campaign. Videos posted on a Russian social media page showed the lioness interacting with its new owners.