Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russia's Kalashnikov Unveils 'Flying Car' Prototype
4 hours ago Russia Alarmed by U.S. Army Warfare ‘Handbook'
5 hours ago Armenian Minister Quells Fears of Russian Language Expansion
Russia
Russia's Kalashnikov Unveils 'Flying Car' Prototype
Russia
Selfies Lead to Discovery of Russian Cannibal Couple
Russia
The Russia Investigation: What’s New
Russia
Medvedev Claims Victory Over Navalny on Social Media and in ‘Real Life’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Culture Ministry Shrugs Off New Stalin Bust

Sep 25, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 10:47

Russian Culture Ministry Shrugs Off New Stalin Bust

Sep 25, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 10:47

A new bust of Soviet leader Josef Stalin unveiled Sept. 22 in Moscow is not a provocation, Russia’s Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said Monday in an interview with the RBC news outlet.

The Military-Historical Society’s Alley of Rulers unveiled seven new busts of Russian rulers on Friday, including Vladimir Lenin and Stalin. 

A woman protested the opening ceremony with a sign of Anna Akhmatova’s poem which refers to “sweet lovers of torture” and “experts in the manufacture of orphans.”

“I do not really understand what sort of provocation is happening,” Medinsky told the RBC news outlet. “As far as I know, there are about thirty busts of all the rulers of Russia, from Rurik to Kerensky and Prince Lvov.”

The Culture Minister added that excluding a bust of Stalin would be an act of historical deletion.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

“If we cut something out of this story, then we’ll turn into Mankurts — people who do not remember their past,” Medinsky said. 

A statue for President Boris Yeltsin is currently in the works and scheduled for an unveil next February, the culture minister added, saying that the Yeltsin bust will be the first installment in a series of busts of recent rulers.

Stalin is making a comeback in Russian society with one poll earlier this year ranking the totalitarian leader as the world’s most outstanding figure.

Related
Russia
Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry
Opinion
Is There a Rebirth of Stalinism in Russia? (Op-ed)
Russia
Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past
Russia
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+