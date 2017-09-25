Russian Culture Ministry Shrugs Off New Stalin Bust

A new bust of Soviet leader Josef Stalin unveiled Sept. 22 in Moscow is not a provocation, Russia’s Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said Monday in an interview with the RBC news outlet.

The Military-Historical Society’s Alley of Rulers unveiled seven new busts of Russian rulers on Friday, including Vladimir Lenin and Stalin.

A woman protested the opening ceremony with a sign of Anna Akhmatova’s poem which refers to “sweet lovers of torture” and “experts in the manufacture of orphans.”



“I do not really understand what sort of provocation is happening,” Medinsky told the RBC news outlet. “As far as I know, there are about thirty busts of all the rulers of Russia, from Rurik to Kerensky and Prince Lvov.”

The Culture Minister added that excluding a bust of Stalin would be an act of historical deletion.