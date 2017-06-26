Stalin Named World's 'Most Remarkable' Public Figure — Poll

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has been named by Russians as the world's most outstanding public figure, new data has revealed.

Some 1,600 Russians were asked to name ten of world's greatest personalities as part of a survey by independent pollster the Levada Center.

Stalin came in top place, after being named by 38 percent of respondents. He was followed by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and President Vladimir Putin in joint second place with 34 percent.

Putin enjoyed a significant boost in the ranks, building on the 22 percent of the vote he received the last time the poll was carried out in 2012.