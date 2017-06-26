Russia
June 26, 2017 — 14:00
Stalin Named World's 'Most Remarkable' Public Figure — Poll

June 26, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:48
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has been named by Russians as the world's most outstanding public figure, new data has revealed.

Some 1,600 Russians were asked to name ten of world's greatest personalities as part of a survey by independent pollster the Levada Center.

Stalin came in top place, after being named by 38 percent of respondents. He was followed by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and President Vladimir Putin in joint second place with 34 percent.

Putin enjoyed a significant boost in the ranks, building on the 22 percent of the vote he received the last time the poll was carried out in 2012.

Bust Up: How a Stalin Statue Divided a Siberian City

Soviet revolutionary Vladimir Lenin reached fourth place with 32 percent, while Russian royal Peter the Great came in fifth with 29 percent.

Just three non-Russian figures featured in the top 20 list, with French leader Napoleon leading the pack in 14th place with 9 percent of the vote. German physicist Albert Einstein reached 16th place after being named by 7 percent of respondents, while English scientist Isaac Newton was left in 19th place.

The survey was held between April 7 and April 10, 2017 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over in 48 Russian regions.

