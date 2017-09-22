Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Kremlin Says It Doesn't Know Who Buys Political Ads on Facebook
7 hours ago Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry
8 hours ago Crimea Journalist Handed Suspended Sentence on Separatism Charges
Russia
Kremlin Says It Doesn't Know Who Buys Political Ads on Facebook
Russia
Why a Wrongful Dismissal Case Has Telegram Under Scrutiny
Russia
Crimea Journalist Handed Suspended Sentence on Separatism Charges
Russia
German Rifle to Be Erased From New Kalashnikov Monument
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry

Sep 22, 2017 — 15:11
— Update: 12:55

Woman Protests New Stalin Bust in Moscow With Poetry

Sep 22, 2017 — 15:11
— Update: 12:55
Artyom Korotayev / TASS

A one-person protest accompanied the unveiling of busts of seven Soviet leaders in Moscow, including dictator Josef Stalin, the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel reported on Friday.

Stalin’s bust appeared alongside that of Vladimir Lenin and five of the Soviet Union’s successive leaders at the so-called Alley of Rulers earlier in the day.

Dozhd’s broadcast from the opening ceremony depicted a woman standing between Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev’s statue holding a sign.

Written on it, according to Dozhd, was poet Anna Akhmatova’s two-stanza “To the Defenders of Stalin.” The poem describes its subjects as “sweet lovers of torture” and “experts in the manufacture of orphans.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday he was unaware of the new additions to the Alley of Rulers.

Read more: Russia's Imaginary Stalin (Op-ed)

Friday’s ceremony was attended by State Duma Deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a deputy minister of culture and controversial sculptor Zurab Tsereteli who cast nearly all of the statues on display.

The Russian Military-Historical Society’s Alley of Rulers featured 33 bronze statues of pre-communist Russian rulers before the seven new additions.

A Russian poll conducted last summer ranked Stalin as the world’s most outstanding figure.

Dozhd reports that a statue of Russia’s first President Boris Yeltsin will be erected on Feb. 1, 2018.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+